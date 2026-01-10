Dunn logged seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 12 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Knicks.

Dunn logged a season-low 12 minutes, though he was productive during his limited run. He led the second unit in assists, dishing out at least three dimes for the first time since Dec. 20. Dunn hasn't scored in double figures since Nov. 16 and doesn't offer much fantasy value outside of some solid performances on the glass. Still, he had totaled only two rebounds in his past two games entering Friday's tilt. If and when the team returns to full strength, the second-year forward could struggle to earn significant burn on a nightly basis.