Dunn ended with 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 117-98 victory over the Spurs.

Dunn expertly filled in for Kevin Durant's missing production with one of his best lines of the season. It's too little too late for the Suns, who gave the home crowd something to cheer about despite missing the playoffs in dramatic fashion. They have a shot at playing the spoiler against the Kings in their final game, and Dunn could be set up for another excellent evening with the first unit.