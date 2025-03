Dunn is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Kings on Friday.

Dunn has been a healthy DNP in three of the Suns' last five games, but he will make his 29th start of the season Friday -- and his first since Feb. 8 -- while Royce O'Neale comes off the bench. As a starter this season, Dunn has averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 21.9 minutes per game.