Dunn registered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 victory over the Nets.

The four steals were one short of a season high for Dunn, whose 21 minutes were also his most since Jan. 7. Dunn hasn't scored in double figures since Nov. 16 and has seen single-digit minutes in two of his last four games, so he's not doing enough to warrant much attention in fantasy leagues.