Dunn (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn won't get back on the floor for Phoenix until the second game of a back-to-back set in the Summer League on Monday against Sacramento. The 21-year-old played 74 regular-season games for the Suns during his 2024-25 rookie campaign, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.