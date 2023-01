Lee is expected to sign a second 10-day contract with the Suns, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Lee's initial 10-day contract expires Saturday, but he's expected to stick around the organization for at least another week and a half. The 2020 second-round pick has appeared in four straight games for the Suns and averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes during that stretch, including a 15-point, six-assist performance during Thursday's win over Brooklyn.