Lee put up four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across eight minutes during Thursday's 110-105 win over Houston.

In just his fifth appearance in February, the two-way guard was able to make the most of his limited minutes. Due to injuries to both Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (groin), Lee has seen an increased role averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 9.6 minutes per game. With Beal and Gordon seemingly returning to the rotation soon, expect a decrease in Lee's minutes.