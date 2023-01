The Suns signed Lee (personal) to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lee had been playing for the G League's Raptors 905, but he'll join Phoenix to provide additional depth in the backcourt. He missed the 905's last game due to a personal matter, but the Suns' decision to sign him implies that he's likely not expected to be away for an extended period. It's unclear if he'll be available for the Suns' matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday, however.