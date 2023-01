Lee (personal) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus Denver.

It appears that Lee will be available for Wednesday's game after missing his previous contest with the Raptors 905 of the G league due to a personal reason. The 23-year-old guard is in a position to receive playing time with Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) all out.