Lee recorded 17 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 preseason win over the Lakers.

Lee was Phoenix's leading bench-scorer in Thursday's win despite playing just 15 minutes. His team-high eight free throws were a large factor in his scoring outburst. Lee is expected to play a depth role for the Suns' backcourt during the regular season.