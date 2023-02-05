Lee closed with four points (0-1 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 15 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 win over the Pistons.

Like Chris Paul, Lee struggled to score from the point guard position in Saturday's win, but he still managed to provide a bit of value in steals and assists. With no Duane Washington in Phoenix now, perhaps Lee can carve out a larger backup role in the rotation until Cameron Payne (foot) returns. Until then, he should only be considered in very deep formats.