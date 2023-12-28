Lee totaled nine points (2-2 FG, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 win over the Rockets.

Lee saw action for just the second time in the past eight games, finishing with nine points in 12 minutes. Although he does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Lee rarely sees enough playing time to be considered a viable fantasy asset, even in deeper formats. Barring several injuries to other players, Lee seems destined to remain on the waiver wire for the remainder of the season.