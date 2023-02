The Suns signed Lee to a two-way contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lee's second 10-day contract with Phoenix recently expired, making him a free agent, but the 2020 second-round pick will return to the Suns organization via a two-way deal. Across 10 appearances with Phoenix, Lee has averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. In a corresponding move, the Suns waived Duane Washington.