Lee ended Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Clippers with 25 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 44 minutes.

Lee stepped up Sunday, playing as the starting point guard with the Suns electing to rest basically their entire starting five. After putting together a few decent performances in January, Lee has fallen off the radar in recent times. Outside of potential blowouts, Lee figures to remain fixed to the bench most nights as we enter the postseason.