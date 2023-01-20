Lee had 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 victory over the Nets.

Lee scored in double-digits for the third straight game, putting together easily his best performance of the season. After recently signing a 10-day contract with the Suns, Lee has been able to flaunt his talent, suiting up for four consecutive games. Injuries to other players have certainly helped his cause but given his impressive play, there is certainly a chance he sticks on the roster a bit longer. If Chris Paul (hip) remains out Saturday, Lee is at least someone to consider, even in 12-team formats.