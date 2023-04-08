Lee logged nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-107 loss to the Lakers.

Lee cracked the rotation and reached double-digit minutes for the first time since the February 2 win against the Pacers. The increased playing time can be attributed to the Suns resting four of their starters including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Even with the additional playing time, Lee struggled from the field and failed to score double digits.