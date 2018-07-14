Harrison had 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league victory over San Antonio.

Removing DeAndre Ayton from the discussion and Harrison has been arguably the most impressive player on the Suns' summer league roster. As a team, they are far from stacked in the guard department and Harrison's play over the past five games may have earned himself at least a look in as the primary backup. He has shown the ability to play on both ends of the floor with a nice steal rate only furthering his claims.