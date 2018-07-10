Harrison totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five steals and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 71-53 summer league victory over Orlando.

That makes three straight solid performances for Harrison who continues to push for a regular rotation spot. Based on his small sample size from last season and his three summer league outings, he could prove to be a nice steals streaming option in deeper leagues. The Suns are certainly not overflowing in the guard department, opening the door for Harrison to build on his rookie season.

