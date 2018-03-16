Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Continues seeing consistent opportunity
Harrison totaled six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
The 24-year-old continues to see a steady allotment of minutes, partly at the expense of starter Elfrid Payton. Harrison had scored in double digits in the previous two games, and although he failed to hit that mark Thursday, he still generated an efficient and well-rounded line relative to playing time. Reportedly in line for a multi-year contract upon the expiration of his current 10-day deal, the Tulsa product bears keeping an eye on, as head coach Jay Triano appears intent on giving young pieces like Harrison some extended opportunity during the stretch run of another lost season.
More News
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Will sign multi-year contract with Suns•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Scores career-high nine points•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Signs another 10-day deal with Phoenix•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Fills up box score in Wednesday's win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...