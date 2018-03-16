Harrison totaled six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

The 24-year-old continues to see a steady allotment of minutes, partly at the expense of starter Elfrid Payton. Harrison had scored in double digits in the previous two games, and although he failed to hit that mark Thursday, he still generated an efficient and well-rounded line relative to playing time. Reportedly in line for a multi-year contract upon the expiration of his current 10-day deal, the Tulsa product bears keeping an eye on, as head coach Jay Triano appears intent on giving young pieces like Harrison some extended opportunity during the stretch run of another lost season.