Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Draws the start Monday
Harrison will draw the start in Monday's preseason game against the Kings.
The Suns have a number of young options at point guard, and are giving Harrison an opportunity to start Monday. Elie Okobo and De'Anthony Melton should both get opportunities to run the offense on Monday, and for the remainder of the preseason, as the Suns continue to evaluate their options for the regular season.
