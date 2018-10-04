Harrison produced 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 91-86 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breaker.

Harrison produced a gem of a game Wednesday, completely outplaying both DeAnthony Melton and Elie Okobo. He appears to have one hand on the starting point-guard role and if so, is worth a look late in drafts for his ability to get steals and assists while being able to gather in out-of-position rebounds.