Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Fills the box-score in second start
Harrison produced 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 91-86 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breaker.
Harrison produced a gem of a game Wednesday, completely outplaying both DeAnthony Melton and Elie Okobo. He appears to have one hand on the starting point-guard role and if so, is worth a look late in drafts for his ability to get steals and assists while being able to gather in out-of-position rebounds.
More News
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Draws the start Monday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Another splendid performance Friday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Impressive two-way effort Thursday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Collects five steals Monday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Provides five dimes Saturday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Scores in double figures in six games•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.