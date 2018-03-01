Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Fills up box score in Wednesday's win
Harrison recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Grizzlies.
Through four career games Harrison has swiped four steals twice, and he has blocked a shot in three of the four. The 6-4, 24-year-old point guard offers solid size for the position, and he has also handed out seven assists to just one turnover thus far. He'll be competing with Elfrid Payton for minutes, but fellow backup Tyler Ulis was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight contest.
