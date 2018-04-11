Suns' Shaquille Harrison: First career double-double
Harrison produced 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals during the Suns' 124-97 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Harrison finished the regular season on a high note, recording his first ever double-double to go along with his career high 18 points during the win Tuesday. The former Tulsa star averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 23 games played during his rookie campaign.
