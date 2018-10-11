Harrison will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

The Suns have yet to decide on a starting point guard and the likes of Harrison, Elie Okobo, De'Anthony Melton and Isaiah Canaan are all considered candidates. Canaan will be the the guy that gets the call Wednesday, so Harrison will have to do his damage from the bench. Keep an eye on the competition up until the regular-season opener.