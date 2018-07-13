Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Impressive two-way effort Thursday
Harrison recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight boards, six assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 88-86 summer league loss to the 76ers.
Harrison was a force on both sides of the ball Thursday, including leading the Suns in points and assists, though it wasn't enough to secure a victory. The second-year point guard out of Tulsa appeared in 23 games for Phoenix last season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 16.7 minutes. He'll presumably be fighting for reserve minutes behind Brandon Knight and Elie Okobo.
More News
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Collects five steals Monday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Provides five dimes Saturday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Scores in double figures in six games•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: First career double-double•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Starting in season finale•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Plays 30 minutes in loss•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...