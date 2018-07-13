Harrison recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight boards, six assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 88-86 summer league loss to the 76ers.

Harrison was a force on both sides of the ball Thursday, including leading the Suns in points and assists, though it wasn't enough to secure a victory. The second-year point guard out of Tulsa appeared in 23 games for Phoenix last season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 16.7 minutes. He'll presumably be fighting for reserve minutes behind Brandon Knight and Elie Okobo.