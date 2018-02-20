Harrison signed a 10-day contract with the Suns on Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. The team subsequently waived Josh Gray.

Harrison has spent the year with Phoenix's G-League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns. The Phoenix brass seems to feel his play warrants a promotion to the NBA, at least on a temporary "prove it" deal. In the G-League, he's averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals across 29.9 minutes per game. Though those stats don't jump off the page, he's posted three double-doubles over the past five games, including a near triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block with no turnovers on Feb. 2 against the Red Claws.