Harrison contributed four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.

Harrison was back in the starting five after sitting out last Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, a contest in which fellow point guards De'Anthony Melton, Isaiah Canaan and Elie Okobo got a chance for some extra run. Harrison is still considered the odds-on favorite to open the season as the starting point guard, although the 25-year-old is likely to have a pass-first philosophy while sharing the floor with proven offensive options Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and first overall pick Deandre Ayton.