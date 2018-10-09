Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Modest production in start
Harrison contributed four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
Harrison was back in the starting five after sitting out last Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, a contest in which fellow point guards De'Anthony Melton, Isaiah Canaan and Elie Okobo got a chance for some extra run. Harrison is still considered the odds-on favorite to open the season as the starting point guard, although the 25-year-old is likely to have a pass-first philosophy while sharing the floor with proven offensive options Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and first overall pick Deandre Ayton.
More News
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Fills the box-score in second start•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Draws the start Monday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Another splendid performance Friday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Impressive two-way effort Thursday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Collects five steals Monday•
-
Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Provides five dimes Saturday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.