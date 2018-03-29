Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Plays 30 minutes in loss
Harrison tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Clippers.
Harrison saw some additional playing time with Elfrid Payton (knee) sitting on the sidelines. He made the most of his opportunity, finishing with a career-high 17 points to go with four steals. Whether Payton is forced to miss extended time, Harrison is certainly worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues. The coaching staff seems to be losing patience with Payton which could present a nice end-of-season opportunity for Harrison to prove his worth.
