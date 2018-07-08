Harrison contributed nine points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), a team-high five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 71-63 summer league win over the Kings.

The 24-year-old has played well through two summer league outings, totaling 20 points, 14 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block. His impressive play isn't too surprising, however, given he played 23 games with the Suns last season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in just under 17 minutes.