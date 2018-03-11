Harrison scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) in addition to four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 21 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Hornets.

Harrison started as Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson all rested in this one. Though he played less than half the game, he still filled the box score in impressive fashion and was able to score his points efficiently. This start was promising for Harrison, but he's expected to return to a peripheral role when the team's full complement of options is available, which could be as early as Tuesday's matchup with the Cavs.