Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Scores career-high nine points
Harrison scored nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 loss to Oklahoma City.
On his second 10 day contract with Phoenix, Harrison scored a career-high nine points in 20 minutes from the bench. On a Phoenix team that is battling for the top spot in the lottery, the guard should get more opportunities to stick around with the Suns beyond this 10 day contract. The rookie will have at least two more games with Phoenix to try to match or exceed Thursday's career night.
