Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Scores in double figures in six games
Harrison finished his rookie season in 2017-18 averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 23 games played with the Suns.
Harrison played a majority of the season in the G League but did muster game-time minutes in 23 Phoenix games in 2017-18. The Tulsa product scored in double figures six times during his rookie campaign while posting a double-double in the Suns' final game. Harrison is set to be a free agent when the NBA season officially concludes in June and it won't be surprising if he lands on a G League team for the start of 2018-19 though.
