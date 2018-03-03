Harrison agreed to a second 10-day contract with the Suns on Saturday.

Harrison showed flashes with the Suns during his first 10-day deal, averaging 3.5 points, 4.0 steals, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block in the two games where he saw between 10 and 20 minutes. He'll look to continue his productivity when given significant run.