Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Starting in season finale
Harrison will start at point guard for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns are set to be without nine players in Tuesday's finale, so Harrison gets the call to jump into the starting five and he should easily surpass the 30-minute mark. As a result, he'll have some intrigue as a possible DFS option Tuesday for those looking for a fairly cheap guard. Tyler Ulis is heading back to the bench in the corresponding move, but he should also see big minutes in the backcourt despite the demotion.
