Harrison is starting in Saturday's contest against the Hornets.

With Devin Booker (triceps), T.J. Warren (back) and Josh Jackson (knee) ruled out, Harrison will be inserted into the starting five and should see extended run. Over the past two games, he's averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 22.0 minutes.

