Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Struggles with shot Wednesday
Harrison posted six points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in the Suns' 116-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Harrison ceded the starting point guard role to Isaiah Canaan on Wednesday, as head coach Igor Kokoskov continues to audition candidates for the job come the regular season. Elie Okobo and De'Anthony Melton are also in the mix, but Harrison and Canaan appear to be ahead of the two rookies. Harrison has particularly struggled with his shot in two of the four exhibitions he's played thus far, and he's drained just nine of 27 attempts overall this preseason.
