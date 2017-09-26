Suns' T.J. Warren: Agrees to contract extension

Warren and the Suns have agreed on a four-year, $50M contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Warren has seen a significant increase statistically in each of his first three seasons. While the addition of rookie small forward Josh Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick, put Warren's role with the club going forward in question, Monday's contract extension is cause for optimism. However, it is hard to envision him seeing much more than the 31.0 minutes per game he saw last season, so it remains to be seen if he can build on the 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2. steals, and 0.6 blocks he averaged. Still, the 24-year-old looks to be part of the Suns' plans for the future.