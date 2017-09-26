Suns' T.J. Warren: Agrees to contract extension
Warren and the Suns have agreed on a four-year, $50M contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Warren has seen a significant increase statistically in each of his first three seasons. While the addition of rookie small forward Josh Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick, put Warren's role with the club going forward in question, Monday's contract extension is cause for optimism. However, it is hard to envision him seeing much more than the 31.0 minutes per game he saw last season, so it remains to be seen if he can build on the 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2. steals, and 0.6 blocks he averaged. Still, the 24-year-old looks to be part of the Suns' plans for the future.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Has competition heading into fourth season•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Perfect shooting performance Sunday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Snags 16 rebounds in Friday's victory•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Set to play Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Sunday with illness•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 25 points Saturday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...