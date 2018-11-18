Suns' T.J. Warren: Another 20-point effort Saturday

Warren dropped 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Warren just keeps scoring the ball, tallying another 23 points Saturday. Since his zero-point dud back on November 7, Warren has been on a tear on the offensive end. He has also played in at least 37 minutes in all five games since then, firmly asserting himself as the power forward to own in Phoenix. If you managed to grab him off the waivers then you should be very pleased with your return.