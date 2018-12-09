Suns' T.J. Warren: Available but limited Monday
Warren (ankle) will be able to play Monday against the Clippers but his minutes will be limited, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren participated in Sunday's practice, so he's been given the green light to return to game action, although it's unclear as to how many minutes he'll see. Josh Jackson should suffer a decrease in playing time as a result.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...