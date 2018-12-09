Suns' T.J. Warren: Available but limited Monday

Warren (ankle) will be able to play Monday against the Clippers but his minutes will be limited, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren participated in Sunday's practice, so he's been given the green light to return to game action, although it's unclear as to how many minutes he'll see. Josh Jackson should suffer a decrease in playing time as a result.

