Suns' T.J. Warren: Available to play Sunday

Warren (illness) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After being absent from Friday's game against the Spurs due to the illness, Warren will make his return to the floor Sunday, and it doesn't look like he's going to have any limitations placed on him. With Warren's return, rookie Josh Jackson is expected to return to the bench after he got the start in San Antonio, while Daniel house, who played 21 minutes Friday, will likely return to having a reduced role off the bench.