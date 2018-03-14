Play

Suns' T.J. Warren: Available Tuesday

Warren (back) is available for Tuesday's tilt against the Cavaliers.

Warren has missed the previous two games while nursing a sore back. However, he was able to fully participate in Monday's practice, and was subsequently deemed probable for Tuesday's contest. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, the forward figures to be in line for his usual workload.

