Suns' T.J. Warren: Avoids concussion

Warren will not be placed in concussion protocol.

This is encouraging news, as team physician Dr. Tom Fiel confirmed Warren is not dealing with a concussion after suffering a laceration on the back of his head in Friday's preseason game that resulted in five stitches. Warren is being considered day-to-day, but seeing as he missed around a month last season due to a head injury, the Suns figure to proceed very cautiously with him.

