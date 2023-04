Warren (illness) was present during Wednesday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren missed the final three games of the regular season due to an illness, but his presence at practice suggests he's good to go for playoff action. Before he was sidelined, the backup wing posted 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.3 minutes over his past eight appearances, but it's unclear what his role will be during the Suns' opening-round matchup against the Clippers.