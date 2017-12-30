Suns' T.J. Warren: Big double-double in Friday's win

Warren scored 26 points (12-18 F, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over the Kings.

It's his fifth double-double of the season. Warren's breakout doesn't show any signs of slowing down and in fact he seems to have found another gear lately, averaging 23.2 points and 6.8 boards over his last five games.