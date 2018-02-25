Suns' T.J. Warren: Blocks three shots in loss

Warren collected 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Warren tied his season-high with three blocked shots, adding 19 points and three rebounds. Warren continues to have himself a nice season, currently second on the team averaging 19.4 points on 50 percent shooting. He will have the occasional rebounding outburst and collects at least one steal on most nights. He is not a fantasy stud by any means but remains a solid option and should be owned in all formats.