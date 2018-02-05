Suns' T.J. Warren: Bounces back with 21-point effort
Warren accounted for 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.
The fourth-year forward had uncharacteristically taken just five shot attempts and scored four points on Friday versus the Jazz, so Sunday's effort was much more along the lines of his usual production. The 24-year-old has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six contests, and he's shooting over 50.0 percent for the third time in his first four seasons. His razor-sharp work from the field keeps his fantasy value robust across all formats, although it remains to be seen if Josh Jackson's ongoing emergence as an offensive threat progressively eats into Warren's overall usage.
