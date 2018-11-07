Suns' T.J. Warren: Cleared to play Tuesday
Warren (back) will play Tuesday against the Nets, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Warren had previously been listed as questionable, but coach Igor Kokoskov suggested Warren would be available. His presence may drive down the touches for Trevor Ariza, Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson.
