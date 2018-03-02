Suns' T.J. Warren: Cleared to play, will start
Warren (tailbone) will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
A bruised tailbone kept Warren out of Wednesday's win over Memphis, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Interim coach Jay Triano confirmed at shootaround that Warren will be back in the lineup at his usual small forward spot, and he's not expected to face any restrictions.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Friday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Wednesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable with tailbone bruise•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Co-leads team in scoring Friday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...