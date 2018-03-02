Suns' T.J. Warren: Cleared to play, will start

Warren (tailbone) will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

A bruised tailbone kept Warren out of Wednesday's win over Memphis, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Interim coach Jay Triano confirmed at shootaround that Warren will be back in the lineup at his usual small forward spot, and he's not expected to face any restrictions.

