Suns' T.J. Warren: Co-leads team in scoring Friday
Warren collected 27 points (11-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.
Warren's point total drew him even with Devin Booker for the team lead in scoring on the night, and it represented a welcome resurgence from his last two games before the All-Star break. The four-year veteran had shot just 8-for-25 over that pair of contests, leading to an average of 9.5 points. Warren has now scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 15 games and has pushed his season scoring average to a career-best 19.5 points across 57 games.
