Suns' T.J. Warren: Co-leads team with 35 points in win
Warren posted 35 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 win over the Timberwolves.
Warren and Devin Booker put up a whopping 44 shots between them and accrued 35 points apiece, making the duo responsible for well over half of the team's scoring total on the night. The 24-year-old forward shot a season-best 68.2 percent from the field, while his scoring total was also his best of the campaign. Warren has improved his shooting percentage in each of the last four games and is averaging 18.2 shots per contest over that span, bumping up his overall fantasy production significantly.
